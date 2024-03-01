California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,503 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of PPG Industries worth $50,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,154,000 after acquiring an additional 122,139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 959,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $141.60 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

View Our Latest Report on PPG

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.