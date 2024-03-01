California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 2,293,996 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,293,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,063,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

