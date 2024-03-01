California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,952,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of PG&E worth $47,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 470.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

