California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of TE Connectivity worth $52,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth approximately $21,332,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in TE Connectivity by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $165,640,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $10,538,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL opened at $143.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.80. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

