California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of AvalonBay Communities worth $37,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,723,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,976,067,000 after buying an additional 69,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,147,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,797,000 after purchasing an additional 387,254 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,332,000 after purchasing an additional 106,604 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $177.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.03. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.34.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

