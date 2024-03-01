California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $37,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,114,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.9 %

TROW stock opened at $113.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.80. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,514,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

