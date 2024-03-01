California State Teachers Retirement System Has $42.81 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $42,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 45.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $10,543,000. Natixis bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.42.

PWR opened at $241.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $242.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

