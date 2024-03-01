California State Teachers Retirement System Has $46.70 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Veeva Systems worth $46,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after buying an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV opened at $225.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $228.02.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,568.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.