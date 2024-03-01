California State Teachers Retirement System Has $49.42 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,146 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Consolidated Edison worth $49,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,553,000 after acquiring an additional 481,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.50. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

