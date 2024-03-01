California State Teachers Retirement System Has $52.28 Million Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,209 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Ferguson worth $52,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $610,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 57.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,306,000 after buying an additional 4,618,603 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,342,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,767,000.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $211.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $212.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.58 and its 200 day moving average is $173.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

