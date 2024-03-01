California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 939,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,267 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $51,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.49.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -18.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

