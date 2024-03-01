California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,069 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of WEC Energy Group worth $36,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $82.28. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.15%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

