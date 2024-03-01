California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 108,468 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,818,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,468 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Palantir Technologies worth $45,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 847,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $4,446,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 156,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $2,983,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,313.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 156,100 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $2,983,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,313.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $17,743,166.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,397 shares of company stock worth $12,000,202. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 278.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

