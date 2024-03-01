California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,553 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,553 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Dollar General worth $36,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $460,221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 1.4 %

DG stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.