California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,203 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Edison International worth $42,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,895,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 266.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,725,000 after buying an additional 3,132,877 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Edison International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,555,000 after acquiring an additional 946,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on EIX

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.