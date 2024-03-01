Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.