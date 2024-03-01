Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Lowered to $38.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,754,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $307,032,000 after purchasing an additional 653,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,740,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $218,395,000 after acquiring an additional 67,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,073,407 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after buying an additional 331,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,414,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $110,620,000 after acquiring an additional 56,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

