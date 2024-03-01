Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,678 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

NYSE CCJ opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $51.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

