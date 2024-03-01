Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Price Target to GBX 1,883

Plus500 (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,623 ($20.59) to GBX 1,883 ($23.88) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.17) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.
