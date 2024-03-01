Canaccord Genuity Group Raises ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target to $40.00

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACIW. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.24.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 28.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,592,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1,080.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 319,208 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 27.3% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 313,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

