Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$56.50 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from C$50.50 to C$53.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Laurentian set a C$55.00 target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.50 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$57.27.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$47.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$40.52 and a 12 month high of C$54.60. The company has a market cap of C$7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

