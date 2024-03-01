Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$4.90 at Jefferies Financial Group

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$7.28 to C$4.90 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

WEED opened at C$4.44 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$4.33 and a one year high of C$31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

