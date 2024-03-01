Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$4.90 at Jefferies Financial Group

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$7.28 to C$4.90 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
View Our Latest Report on WEED
Canopy Growth Trading Down 3.1 %
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canopy Growth
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What is a SEC Filing?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.