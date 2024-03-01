Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. Intuitive Machines has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

