Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,040 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $23,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $137.61 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $140.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

