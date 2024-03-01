Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $142.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.66.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $137.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.04 and a 200-day moving average of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

