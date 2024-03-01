Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Gordon James Bell Purchases 20,000 Shares

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$7.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.91. Capstone Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$4.40 and a one year high of C$7.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.38.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

