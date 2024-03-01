Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CS. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.38.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 1.7 %

Insider Transactions at Capstone Copper

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$7.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -35.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, Director Gordon James Bell acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Also, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker acquired 46,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

