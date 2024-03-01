Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Laurentian upgraded Cargojet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$148.82.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CJT

Cargojet Trading Down 1.2 %

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

TSE CJT opened at C$110.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$125.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$118.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$103.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.