Carlton Investments Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:CINPA)

Carlton Investments Ltd (ASX:CINPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Carlton Investments Stock Performance
