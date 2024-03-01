Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Carter’s worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,990,000 after buying an additional 140,152 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,467,000 after buying an additional 108,412 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,684,000 after buying an additional 88,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after buying an additional 90,094 shares during the period.

Carter’s Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CRI opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $87.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

