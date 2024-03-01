Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRI. Wedbush raised their price objective on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.75.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE:CRI opened at $80.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $87.95.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,990,000 after purchasing an additional 140,152 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,467,000 after purchasing an additional 108,412 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,684,000 after purchasing an additional 88,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 90,094 shares during the period.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

