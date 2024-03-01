Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) were down 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 222,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 144,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Cartier Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.87 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.07.

About Cartier Resources

(Get Free Report)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. Cartier Resources Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.