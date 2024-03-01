Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Paul W. Breaux Sells 15,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,674,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carvana Stock Performance

Carvana stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.61 and a beta of 3.19. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Carvana by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

