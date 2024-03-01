Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Paul W. Breaux Sells 15,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,674,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Carvana Stock Performance
Carvana stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.61 and a beta of 3.19. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
