CashBackPro (CBP) Price Reaches $10.32 on Top Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for approximately $10.32 or 0.00016656 BTC on popular exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $931.23 million and $2.14 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded up 39.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00015208 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001366 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,995.15 or 1.00046021 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.45 or 0.00181466 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008364 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,622 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 10.06530352 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,076,354.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.