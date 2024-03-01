Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 9%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.08. Approximately 401,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 658,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,746,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,354,000 after acquiring an additional 124,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,324,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,327,000 after acquiring an additional 56,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after purchasing an additional 64,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after purchasing an additional 44,350 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 581,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.