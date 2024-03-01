CAVA Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAVA Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.
CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
CAVA Group Price Performance
Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $59.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CAVA Group Company Profile
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
