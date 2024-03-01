CAVA Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAVA Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAVA. Citigroup raised their price target on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CAVA Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus began coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $59.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.