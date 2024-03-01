CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

CAVA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.10.

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $58.45 on Tuesday. CAVA Group has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $59.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,310,727,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $265,169,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CAVA Group by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,281 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CAVA Group by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 995,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CAVA Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 105,372 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

