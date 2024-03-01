Caxton Associates LP Acquires 9,011 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 41.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 132.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $31.12 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

