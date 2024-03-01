Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 4,267 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,280 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,776,000 after purchasing an additional 381,860 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,441.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance
EL stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.21, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.12.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Estée Lauder Companies
Estée Lauder Companies Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Estée Lauder Companies
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.