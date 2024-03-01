Caxton Associates LP Has $575,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 174.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,186,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $5,850,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $8,322,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Ross Stores by 14.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 302.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.42.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $148.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

