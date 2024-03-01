Caxton Associates LP Has $632,000 Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 139.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average is $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $104.67.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. Citigroup started coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

