Caxton Associates LP Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.15% of Ambac Financial Group worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 65,366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 586.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 164,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 408,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 480,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE AMBC opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $738.40 million, a PE ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 1.32. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

