Caxton Associates LP Invests $730,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 206,939 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,757,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,063,000 after buying an additional 259,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,089,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after buying an additional 46,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW stock opened at $117.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

