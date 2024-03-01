Caxton Associates LP Invests $744,000 in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

