Caxton Associates LP Makes New $505,000 Investment in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.13% of Genesco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 60.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Price Performance

GCO opened at $31.93 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.60 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

