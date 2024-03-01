Caxton Associates LP Makes New $833,000 Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

DXC Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

DXC stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $29.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

