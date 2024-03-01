Caxton Associates LP Sells 1,449 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $92.12 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

