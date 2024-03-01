Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $71.14. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CMA shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.02.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

