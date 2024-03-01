Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.1 %

DFS opened at $120.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.36.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

