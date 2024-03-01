Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.06% of Greenbrier Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.